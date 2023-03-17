CORNWALL'S Under-20 County Championship title defence gets underway on Sunday with their first fixture in the Jason Leonard Cup, writes Bill Hooper.
The team travel to neighbours Devon for their first pool game of the competition, with the match at Plymouth Albion's Brickfields kicking off at 2pm.
Cornwall RFU president John Sumnall said: "It is great to get this year’s campaign off with a local tie against our neighbours Devon.
"We thank all our sponsors for their support and assistance with this group of players in this important game representing Cornwall. It is fantastic to see so many different clubs represented, and we thank them for their support to enable these fixtures to be played."
Cornwall have named Truro's Joss Pascoe as the captain for the season, and alongside him is another player from last season, Penryn's Freddie Trewin, who is the vice-captain.
Coach Rich Kevern said: “This will be a good test for this new set of young players. Last season has been and gone, and we start afresh with a whole group of new players entering the competition.
"Playing Devon is never easy, playing Devon on their home turf will be an even bigger challenge for these guys”.
Cornwall have maintained the same coaching set-up to last season, with Tyler Gendall, Brad Howe coaching the forwards and Richie Kevern coaching the backs.
Cornwall captain Pascoe said: “It is an honour to be asked to captain the side for this season. I know the guys are up for a tough campaign as always and have trained well in preparation for this game.
"This is my second season with the 20’s and I know that it is a tough competition, and we will have to perform at our best in every game.
"We have had great numbers at training, and I know some guys will be disappointed not to be in the team, but this is a squad for the season so keep pushing us for those places, nobody’s shirt is fixed.
"For those who will run out with me on Sunday, we have a big task ahead of us but I’m confident in our ability”.
Cornwall ‘s second pool game will be Gloucestershire at Camborne RFC on Sunda,y April 9, with a 2pm kick-off time.
A third pool game will be played on Sunday, April 23, again at Camborne RFC, with a 2pm kick-off, where the opponents will be Somerset.
Cornwall RFU chairman Dave Saunter commented: "The vagaries of U20 rugby mean we can lose up to 50% of our squad every year through age qualification. So, we start to build again with a mixture of players transitioning from the U18’s, new players identified and nominated from clubs around the county.
"There are a number of these players who will be around for the next two seasons and we are always on the lookout for new talent who can come into the squad and join them over the coming seasons."
CORNWALL U20 TEAM
15 HARVEY PENHALURICK FALMOUTH
14 LEWIS BOSTOCK TRURO
13 JOSS PASCOE (CAPTAIN) TRURO
12 JAMIE STANLAKE ST AUSTELL
11 LACHLAN SURRIDGE CAMBORN
10 NAT DART CAMBORNE
9 BEN ROSEVEAR FALMOUTH
1 MAX CARDWELL PIRATE AMATEURS
2 MATT PRITCHARD FALMOUTH
3 MATT BOOTHBY ST AUSTELL
4 JOE MAUNDER ST AUSTELL
5 WILL PERKIN ST IVES
6 GIDEON BLACKLOCK NEWQUAY HORNETS
7 FREDDIE TREWIN (V CAPT) PENRYN
8 JOWAN PECK FALMOUTH
REPLACEMENTS
16 WES EDDY PENZANCE & NEWLYN
17 ANGUS WILLIAMS PENRYN
18 ARCHIE HARRIS ST JUST
19 ROWAN O’REGAN FALMOUTH
20 JACK STATTON LAUNCESTON
21 JOE WALKER FALMOUTH
22 FIN DEAVIN FALMOUTH
23 ROWAN LAWRENCE FALMOUTH
24 BEN JONES PERRANPORTH
25 HARRY WALSH-NEWTON FALMOUTH
26 ARCHIE DINNIS LAUNCESTON