By Phil Westren
CHAMPIONSHIP RUGBY (SUNDAY)
Ampthill 17 Cornish Pirates 33
THE Cornish Pirates made it five wins on the trot with this well-earned five-try victory in Bedfordshire.
The visitors made just the two changes in personnel from the side that started in the 19-14 win at home against Doncaster Knights last time out. Matt McNab picked up an injury in that game so Will Trewin switched from full-back to wing, with Iwan Price-Thomas selected in the number 15 shirt. In the pack, Josh King was named to partner Lewis Pearson in the second row.
Flanker Will Gibson was making his last appearance before his move to Australia.
Ampthill have a side with a strong Saracens representation, but it took just five minutes for the Pirates to go ahead as Trewin proceeded to make light of the also damp underfoot conditions. Exploiting a gap, he was slick in not wasting an opportunity to burst through and score the game’s opening try, which was converted by Houston.
The early score provided a pleasing start for the Pirates, who soon extended their lead. Centre Charlie McCaig first took an inside pass to cross for an unconverted try, and it was not long after that good play from Price-Thomas, with wing Arthur Relton also involved, saw scrum-half Dan Hiscocks score to which Houston added the extras.
With a little under a quarter of the game gone, the Pirates were now seeking a fourth try, and a bonus point, which were not long coming when Hiscocks notched up another converted effort – his third in the last two games.
At 26-0 up inside 24 minutes the Pirates were in control, but Ampthill got on the scoreboard seven minutes later when hooker Samson Adejimi broke through an attempted tackle and strolled his way to the line. Fly-half Josh Barton also added the conversion.
Ampthill’s powerful Tongan winger Sione Va’enuku was shown a yellow card six minutes before half-time, but despite the Pirates earning a lineout just five metres out, the Bedfordshire outfit held out until the break.
They took that momentum into the second half and a fluid move ended with winger Jack Bracken crossing in the corner.
A hope was that the Pirates would regain their focus, and when ‘The Mob’ were penalised at the breakdown, Houston kicked to the corner.
Pressure was applied with lock Josh King, flanker Martin Moloney and hooker Harry Hocking to the fore, but the advance was suddenly thwarted when the ball was knocked on.
The hosts had the put in, but the Pirates scrummaged magnificently, and forcing their opponents back, won a penalty. Houston attempted a long-range kick at goal but his effort went just wide of the left post.
Another score for the Pirates was though not long coming, when a well-weighted chip over the top was gathered by McCaig who showed strength and determination to dive to the line for another converted try.
A scoreline reading 33-12 provided confidence that the Cornish Pirates would end 2024 deservedly with another win.
They did concede a late try to replacement prop James Johnston, but five points were heading back to the Duchy.
CORNISH PIRATES: Iwan Price-Thomas, Arthur Relton, Charlie McCaig, Harry Yates (Chester Ribbons, 63; Robin Wedlake, 71), Will Trewin, Bruce Houston, Dan Hiscocks (Will Rigelsford, 73); Billy Young (Oisin Michel, 63), Harry Hocking (Sol Moody, 71), Alfie Petch, Josh King, Lewis Pearson (Matt Cannon, 71), Martin Moloney, Will Gibson (Tomi Agbongbon, 45), Hugh Bokenham (captain). Replacement (not used): Jay Tyack.
Tries: Trewin (5), McCaig (12, 56), Hiscocks (18, 24); Convs: Houston (6, 18, 25, 56); Pens: N/A.