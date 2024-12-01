By Phil Westren at the Mennaye Field
CHAMPIONSHIP RUGBY (FRIDAY)
Cornish Pirates 15 Chinnor 13
THE Pirates picked up their second league win of the season as they edged past promoted Chinnor 15-13 at a misty and damp Mennaye Field.
Having completed their first set of Premiership Cup games, the Pirates knew they needed a victory against a side they had yet to play at senior level, and are led by former Harlequins and England number eight, Nick Easter.
The Pirates made four changes from the cup defeat at Hartpury six days earlier. There were returns for Billy Keast at loosehead prop and Bruce Houston at fly-half and, with Harry Yates named to partner Charlie McCaig in the centre, Matt McNab moved out on the wing.
Chinnor’s enthusiastic supporters made plenty of noise and the Villagers included three former Pirates in South Africa winger Kieran Goss, and two of last year’s loanees from Ealing Trailfinders, centre Epi Rokodrava and flanker Harry Dugmore.
It was immediately clear that the visitors, who were led by talismanic skipper Willie Ryan, would prove a difficult hurdle to overcome.
However, it was the Pirates who opened the scoring in the 12th minute when, following a good passage of play inside Chinnor’s ‘22’, wing Matt McNab did well to score an unconverted try at the old Western National Corner.
Chinnor responded with a cleanly struck penalty from fly-half Connor Slevin that sailed between the Penzance posts, as pressure was maintained upon the Pirates for whom hooker Sol Moody deserved credit for displaying determination with ball in hand.
Aussie full-back Will Feeney looked a slick performer for ‘The Villagers’ as he showed when winning a kick chase to score a converted try that gave his side the lead.
The Pirates’ defence was tested time and time again, but it was at least an area where they deserved credit, before a second successful penalty strike from Slevin made it 13-5 at the break.
Into the second period, pressure created by Chinnor was relentless but with the hosts led by man of the match flanker Josh King and Moody, holding firm, a converted try by sharp running wing Arthur Relton narrowing the deficit to just one point.
It was now Pirates supporters who were making themselves heard. There was still though work to do, and especially so after they lost replacement prop Billy Young to the sin-bin. The sniff of a chance to achieve the much sought after victory was though very much in the air.
Tthis was no classic, but it was enthralling, with tension levels then taken to new heights following a superb 50:22 that was directed long to the clubhouse corner by full-back Will Trewin. From the resulting lineout the Pirates drove close to the line, and maintaining pressure were eventually awarded a penalty. It was certainly kickable, and seemingly to dispel any thoughts of taking another possible option, the tee quickly appeared for Houston to make it 15-13.
There was still time for Chinnor to hit back, and in time remaining centre Charlie McCaig was yellow carded, but the Pirates ultimately held out for a fully deserved and much sought after victory.
CORNISH PIRATES: Will Trewin (Iwan Price-Thomas, 69), Arthur Relton, Charlie McCaig, Harry Yates, Matt McNab, Bruce Houston, Cam Jones (Dan Hiscocks, 51); Billy Keast (Billy Young, 54), Sol Moody (Harry Hocking, 66), James French (Jay Tyack, 16), Charlie Rice (James French, 61; Charlie Rice, 69), Eoin O’Connor (Matt Cannon, 54), Josh King, Will Gibson, Hugh Bokenham (captain). Replacements (not used): Tomi Agbongbon, Robin Wedlake.
Tries: McNab, Relton; Convs: Houston; Pens: Houston.
Cornish Pirates’ man of the match: Josh King.