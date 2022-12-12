Cornwall RLFC have signed Coby Nichol for the 2023 Betfred League 1 season.
The versatile back spent last year with Championship outfit Bradford Bulls and made three appearances for Cornwall under a dual-registration agreement between the two clubs.
Before Nichol made his move to Odsal, he progressed through the scholarship and academy ranks at the Bulls’ fierce West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos.
Whilst plying his trade at Headingley, Nichol represented England at youth level during the 2019 campaign.
After leaving Leeds 12 months ago, Nichol’s Bradford career started with a bang and he scored a stunning try in a friendly match against Super League side Hull FC.
He was a regular for the Bulls’ reserve side last term but has opted to join Cornwall.
“I know lots of the lads who have signed for Cornwall say this, but the chance to sign for the club is a great opportunity,” Nichol told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
“The chance to experience a different lifestyle is really exciting and this new adventure will help me not only as a rugby league player but as a person also.
“League 1 gives players like me the opportunity to play some tough rugby against men who have played the game for a long time. I have always wanted to test myself in this environment and after getting a taste of it playing for Cornwall a couple of times last year, I want that test week in and week out.
“When I played for the club last year, all the players and the staff made me feel good and feel welcome. That was a big factor in signing for 2023.”
Born and raised in Halifax, Nichol cut his formative teeth for one season at Illingworth before he moved to Siddal. The National Conference League outfit have produced a conveyor belt of talent to rugby league’s professional ranks and it was at Siddal that Nichol became friends with Liam Whitton.
The two players both trod a similar path at Leeds and after joining Cornwall earlier this year, Nichol revealed that Whitton was a big factor in his Memorial Ground move.
“I think I should call him Agent Whits,” Nichol added. “(Whitton) was always messaging me last season and saying I would love it down in Cornwall.
“Whits made that big change to move and he was killing it last season. The move to Cornwall made him love the game of rugby league again and I want to feel the same.”
Meanwhile, Cornwall RLFC general manager John Beach, added: “We saw what Coby could offer when he played for us in three games last season.
“Once we knew he was available we were determined to bring him to Cornwall, and now that move has come to fruition.
“We are excited to see what he can bring to the team next season as we look to build on the foundations that were laid during our first professional season.”