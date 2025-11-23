By Rod Davies
COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Torquay 19 Saltash 12
With both sides having been promoted last season and trying to find their feet in the higher league, this was always going to be a closely contested game and for long periods there was nothing between the sides until the home team took control in the last ten minutes and won with late tries.
Saltash edged the early exchanges and were rewarded with a try on the left wing after eight minutes when skipper Jay Moriarty squeezed into score close to the touchline and scrum half Jack Pritchard converted with an excellent kick.
Torquay came back and pressed the Ashes defence which held out until the 22nd minute when some slick handling led to a try on the left wing to reduce the visitors lead.
The game continued to be evenly balanced but was interrupted several times by the referee who showed cards to both sides for careless play. Saltash missed a penalty at the end of the first half and it concluded 7-5 in favour of the Ashes.
The second period continued to be fairly even, although the Ashes did have occasions when their visits towards the home line could have resulted in points being scored but opportunities were not taken.
The game looked as though it was drifting to an uninspiring conclusion. However, following a Torquay maul by their forwards, a try was scored after 70 minutes to put them into the lead and with the conversion made it 12-7.
This advantage was quickly extended six minutes later when the Torquay backs ran through the Saltash defence for another converted try.
A late rally by the Ashes into home territory allowed Phil Eatwell to pass the ball to Greg Eatwell who touched down for the final score of the game.
Saltash’s Billy Dover at fly half had a good game and tackled well while prop forward Ryan Simmons put in a solid performance.
Line-up: 1. R. Simmons. 2. R. Walsh. 3. L. Honey. 4. J. Sutton. 5.T. Hoban. 6. L. Wells. 7 P. Eatwell. 8. L. Woolaway. 9. J. Pritchard. 10. B. Dover. 11. J. Moriarty (c). 12. T. Crofts. 13. G. Eatwell. 14. W. Morton. 15. R. Cruickshanks. 16. A. Nicks. 17. S. Nance. 18. L. Stuart.
