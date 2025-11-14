SALTASH Ladies have named their team for Sunday’s trip to league leaders Kingsbridge in Women’s NC 3 South West (West) (2.30pm).
The Phoenixes enjoyed victories over Plymouth Argaum and St Austell in their first-ever league outings, but were brought back down to earth last time out as Camborne ran out 31-5 winners at the OMG Moorlands Lane.
Kingsbridge also have three wins from three and an even better points difference than Camborne having racked up 211 points without reply in victories over St Austell (85-0), Falmouth (67-0) and Plymouth Argaum (59-0).
SALTASH LADIES: Ayesha Slader, Lynsay Wilkie, Leah Bates, Jo O’Reilly, Liv Boorman, Gemma Pringle, Hatti Shipp; Kim Pope, Joanne Farina, Jess Pike; Michelle Townsend, Summa Davies; Rebecca Seymour, Sasha Hare, Lisa Pringle. Replacements: Caitlin Dinnis-Davies, Vikki Browne, Eva Shepperson, Ayla McCamphill-Rose, Amy Dalton, Charlene Veitch.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.