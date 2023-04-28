CORNWALL RLFC have signed prop Leo Tennison on a two-week loan from Super League side Hull Kingston Rovers, writes Gareth Davies.
A former Skirlaugh junior, Tenninson bolsters the Choughs’ options in the middle of the park and becomes the latest junior Robin to pull on black and gold.
Both Nathan Cullen and Adam Rusling made a similar switch to Tennison last year and after successful loan spells, moved to the Memorial Ground permanently for the 2023 Betfred League One season.
Tennison has progressed through the academy ranks at Craven Park and caught the eye earlier this year when he made his first team bow in a friendly for Rovers at Championship side Featherstone Rovers. Leo coming in gives us some more options in the middle of the park,” Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott said.
“When Hull KR played Featherstone in pre-season, Leo was really impressive. He carried the ball with real purpose and he is going to be a handful for the opposition at League One.
“He will be available for the Oldham match after the international break and we look forward to seeing how he goes.”
Meanwhile, the club have also extended the loan of Ewan Badham for a further two weeks. Like Tennison, the Welsh forward will also be available for the match against Oldham and the Choughs’ next home match when Hunslet travel to the Duchy on Saturday, May 13.