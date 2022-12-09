Cornwall RLFC have secured the services of Turkish international Errol Carter for the 2023 Betfred League 1 campaign, writes Gareth Davies.
Comfortable playing at either centre, full-back or on the wing, Carter spent last year with the Choughs’ non-heartland rivals London Skolars.
Southampton-born Carter started his rugby league career with Championship outfit London Broncos before going on to represent their capital rivals, Oxford, Gloucestershire All Golds and the Coventry Bears.
The 26-year-old has also played rugby union during his career and has captained England at Sevens Students level.
Whilst studying at the University of Gloucestershire, Carter played for the full England students rugby league team too.
Owing to his Turkish heritage, Carter has gained full international honours with the Turkey rugby league side which was formed in 2018.
This calendar year, Carter was part of the Turkey side who faced off against an Australian Combined Forces side, as a curtain raiser for the NRL game between St George Illawarra Dragons and the Sydney Roosters.
The match, as part of the NRL’s ANZAC Day celebrations, took place at the world famous Sydney Cricket Ground.
“I see my move to Cornwall as a great opportunity,” Carter told cornwallrlfc.co.uk. “From the outside looking in, the club is building a good team and are continuing with the great team ethos that you could see was present last year.
“I thrive on a high energy game, being strong defensively and being no-nonsense at both ends of the pitch. I can’t wait to bring that to Cornwall and can’t wait to get started.
“I know what it takes to play and compete at League 1 level and I will be looking to use my experience to help take the squad forward.
"You need good game awareness in League 1 and even though I’m not exactly old, I will be an experienced head in amongst some really exciting young players.”
John Beach, Cornwall RLFC general manager, added: “Errol has played at this level previously and a player of his calibre will give the squad some real balance.
“He is at home anywhere along the three-quarter line which in a long 20-game regular season will prove vital for Mike (Abbott, head coach) when our squad depth becomes tested because of player unavailability, for whatever reason that may be.
“We didn’t have that depth last year and had to rely on loans and dual registration. With a proper pre-season, we are in a really good place and are building an exciting and competitive squad.”