CORNWALL RLFC have made a double loan swoop with Nathan Newbound and Sean Croston joining the Choughs from Betfred League One rivals Hunslet, writes Gareth Davies.
Both players will link up with Mike Abbott’s side for an initial two-week period with no recall option for the Parksiders.
Once the initial 14 days are up, forward Newbound and centre Croston will be available for Cornwall selection until the end of the 2023 campaign. However, Hunslet will have a 24-hour recall option for both players during this time.
Newbound joined Hunslet from Midlands Hurricanes over the winter and he has previously spent time in the junior set-ups and Super League sides Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity.
The 22-year-old was a virtual ever-present in the Hurricanes’ ranks last term and he appeared in both the Birmingham-based outfit's victories over Cornwall.
In joining Hunslet during the close season, Newbound follows in his great grandfather Sam’s footsteps in playing for the Parksiders. He was part of Hunslet’s 1938 Championship-winning side after they defeated city rivals Leeds at Elland Road.
Croston, meanwhile, also turned out for the Hurricanes last year after spending the 2021 season with Cumbrian Championship side Whitehaven.
A powerful centre, Croston cut his formative rugby league teeth with Westhoughton Lions before joining the academy system at current world champions St Helens. When he moved to the North East to study, Croston then joined Newcastle Thunder.
He has represented England at both junior and university level with both Croston and Newbound available for selection as Cornwall travel to London Skolars on Saturday.
“Sean gives us cover in the back division with Coby Nichol serving the second of his two game suspension,” head coach Mike Abbott told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
“He came through some good academy systems and has represented his country too. Hunslet are a team that are challenging for promotion with a big squad so Sean coming to Cornwall gives us power in the backs, whilst helping a player with game time."
Abbott added: “It’s a similar scenario with Nathan too. He needs fitness and games after spending some time out injured during the early part of the season. Nathan hardly missed a game for Midlands last year and he was a player that did well in the games against Cornwall.
“Both lads will be with us for an initial solid two-week block and then moving forward, we can call on them if they are not required by Hunslet.”