CORNWALL RLFC have extended the loan of Bradford Bulls’ Jaden Barraclough until the end of the Betfred League One season, writes Gareth Davies.
The 19-year-old initially joined the Choughs on a two-week deal last month and featured twice in defeats to Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet.
Coming off the interchange bench in both games, Barraclough caught the eye, with Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott moving to secure his services for the rest of 2023.
Barraclough has featured for the Bulls’ reserve side this year along with a pre-season friendly against Dewsbury. But his first-team opportunities have been limited, and with Bradford adding to their squad mid-season as they hunt promotion back to Super League, Barraclough’s loan will see him play regular senior football in the Duchy.
“Bradford have got a really good squad and that means good players like Jaden need game time. We can give him that ,so once again it underlines the value of a loan deal that benefits every party.”