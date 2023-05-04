EXETER Chiefs winger Jodie Ounsley will leave the Premier 15s side to join the TV series Gladiators, writes Mark Stevens.
The 22-year-old, who is a former England sevens player, will become 'Fury' in the BBC reboot of the series due to be aired later this year.
Ounsley became the first deaf player to represent England's sevens side in 2019, is a former British Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion, and five-times World Coal Carrying champion.
She won the title of Deaf Sports Personality of The Year in 2018. She is completely deaf in both ears and wears a cochlear implant to help her communicate.
Unveiled alongside UK CrossFit star, Zack George, who has been named ‘Steel’, Jodie said: "I'm proper buzzing. Watching Gladiators growing up, I was always in awe of their strength and power and now I am one! I hope contenders are ready to feel the Fury.”
The hosts for the show have been confirmed as Bradley and Barney Walsh. The father and son presenting duo will helm the iconic show when it moves to the BBC later this year.
Competitors from the general public will take part in a series of brand new games alongside classic challenges including fan favourites Duel, Hang Tough and The Eliminator – the gruelling obstacle course. The competition will kick-off at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in June.