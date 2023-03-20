EXETER Chiefs won the Premiership Rugby Cup in dramatic fashion with a come-from-behind 24-20 victory over London Irish at the Gtech Stadium in west London yesterday.
The trailed 17-10 with only five minutes remaining, but a try by replacement prop Josh Iosefa-Scott, converted by Joe Simmonds, levelled the scores up and took the match into extra time.
Jacob Atkins kicked a penalty to nudge Irish back in front, but just before half-time of extra time, Aidon Davis forced his way over for a try, again improved by Simmonds, to make it 24-20, and Chiefs hung on for the remaining 10 minutes to clinch victory.
It is the third time Chiefs have won the trophy, or its equivalent, following up their successes in 2014 and 2018, and they have now won six pieces of silverware in the last nine years, adding to their two Premiership titles and the Champions Cup.
And they are still on course for a treble, as they are still in Europe and in the hunt for the Premiership title, while their ladies' team are top of the Allianz Premier 15s table.