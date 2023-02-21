EXETER Chiefs Under-18s wrapped up their Premiership Rugby Under-18s League season with a 36-19 victory over Midlands West at Finals Day held at the StoneX Stadium, writes Mark Stevens.
In what has been a testing campaign for the young Chiefs group, they arguably saved their best till last with an impressive six-try success.
Winger Rhys Williams gave them the perfect start, scoring the first of his try double on ten minutes when he dived over in the left corner.
The Chiefs added to their tally, with No.8 Ben Hobbs grabbing their second before Williams made it 15-0 to put them in the driving seat.
The Midlanders, however, would not go quietly as they reduced the deficit with three tries of their own through Jack Kinder, Billy McDonough and George Knowles.
With little to choose between either side at that stage, it was the Chiefs who finished the stronger, adding tries through scrum-half Max Fergusson, prop Josh Mann and a cracker from hooker George Edson.
Team manager Marc Dibble said: “It’s been a tough year at times for the boys, but we saw today that when things click, we can produce some excellent rugby. It was nice for all of us to finish on such a high note.”