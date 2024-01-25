EXETER Chiefs' Investec Champions Cup round of 16 tie at home to West Country rivals Bath will take place on Saturday, April 6, with a 3pm kick-off.
The weekend will start with Harlequins playing host to Glasgow Warriors at the Twickenham Stoop on Friday, April 5 (8pm).
Saturday will see Vodacom Bulls tackle Lyon at Loftus Versfeld (1.30pm), followed by the Exeter-Bath game.
Then comes DHL Stormers versus Stade Rochelais at 4pm, Bordeaux-Bègles v Saracens at 6.30pm, and Leinster against Leicester at 8pm.
On Sunday, April 7, Northampton Saints will play host to Munster at Franklin’s Gardens at 12.30pm, with Toulouse entertaining Racing 92 at 4pm.