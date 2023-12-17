EXETER Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter praised his side's character after they fought back from 24-13 down with 16 minutes to go to make it two wins out of two in the Investec Champions Cup.
Tries from winger Calvin Nash, back rower Tom Ahern and centre Antoine Frisch helped Munster to a 19-10 lead at the break at Sandy Park, with hooker Dan Frost touching down for the hosts.
Full-back Shane Daly's try stretched Munster's advantage before Exeter fought back for a bonus-point win.
Replacements Ross Vintcent and Jack Dunne, and Henry Slade, went over for the Exeter tries, with Slade's interception score a minute from time sealing victory.
Baxter said: "When Munster scored just after half-time, I looked at our players behind the posts and looking at their body language, I questioned whether they were shot, but they went on to show massive character.
"We had to stay in the fight and take our opportunities as Munster have great tradition and were here to win.
"They adopted a great attacking policy and it nearly succeeded in beating us."