Exeter Chiefs will be seeking their first piece of silverware since 2020 when they take on London Irish in the Premiership Rugby Cup final at the Exiles' Gtech Stadium tomorrow (2pm).
The Chiefs last lifted this trophy in 2018 when they beat Bath at Kingsholm, but won the European and Premiership double two years later.
Irish are looking to end a 21-year wait for silverware and their director of rugby Declan Kidney said: "Exeter have a recent record of winning lots of trophies and are used to closing the deal.
"They come with experience. We'll have to bridge a 21-year gap by seeing if can we win a trophy. I'm setting us up as the bridesmaids there aren't I?"
Last year's final was dramatically won by Worcester against Irish on tries scored after extra time following a 25-25 draw.
Exeter edged the first league meeting between the sides, running out narrow 22-17 winners at Sandy Park in November, although Irish sit one place higher, in fifth, than Chiefs in the Premiership table.
Exeter coach Ricky Pellow said: "We are in another final and we are massively pleased as a coaching group, but also pleased for this group of players.
"We've grown throughout the group stages and we've played some tough games in some tough conditions.
"We've been growing as a group and not just learning on the field but also off it and we go into Sunday in a really strong position both physically and mentally.
"There's two elements to it: the emotional side and the tactical side. We'll draw on the emotional side but it's how you put that energy into the right areas.
"As we build up, we will draw on that (the emotions). When we come to Sunday it's about who can keep that fight but also maintain their discipline and put it into the right areas."
Both sides have maintained the integrity of the competition by sticking largely to the sides that won their respective semi-finals against Northampton Saints (30-18 to Irish) and Sale Sharks (46-3 to Exeter).
Irish include former Chiefs Tom Hitchcock and Josh Caulfield in the starting line-up.
Exeter are captained by hooker Jack Innard, who scored two tries when the Chiefs last won this competition's final in 2018.
London Irish: J Stokes; M Williams, W Joseph, T Hitchcock, M Dykes; J Atkins, H O'Sullivan; F Gigena, I Ruiz, L Chawatama, J Caulfield, C Munga, J Cooke (capt), J Basham, S Fa'aso'o. Replacements: M Cornish, F Haffar, C Parker, E Scragg, J Gonzalez, C Englefield, E Poolman, A Harmes.
Exeter Chiefs: T Wyatt; I Feyi-Waboso, S O'Brien, T Hendrickson, R O'Loughlin; I Jenkins, T Cairns; D Southworth, J Innard (capt), P Schickerling, M Williams, J Dunne, C Tshiunza, A Davis, R Tuima. Replacements: I Harris, J Kenny, J Iosefa-Scott, C Teague, J Kirsten, W Becconsall, O Devoto, D John.