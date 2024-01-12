EXETER Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter has made five changes to his starting line-up for their Investec Champions Cup Round Three clash against Glasgow Warriors at Sandy Park tomorrow (1pm).
The changes begin in the front row with the familiar face of Alec Hepburn. The loose-head prop makes his first start of the season having featured off the bench in recent weeks following his return from glandular fever.
Jack Yeandle captains the side from hooker with Ehren Painter the other side of him in the tight-head berth.
Rusi Tuima and Lewis Pearson start in the boiler room of the second row as Dafydd Jenkins is absent from the matchday side after failing a head injury assessment last weekend against Northampton.
The hard-hitting back row remains intact as Jacques Vermeulen and Ethan Roots start on the flanks with Greg Fisilau at eight.
Tom Cairns returns to the starting line-up, as Stu Townsend moves to the bench. Harvey Skinner starts alongside Cairns at fly-half. There is a new-look centre partnership on the field as Rory O’Loughlin partners Henry Slade, with Joe Hawkins on the bench.
The back three is becoming a familiar one as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Ben Hammersley start on the wings with Tommy Wyatt at full-back.
Baxter says his side are looking to keep momentum as they head back into the prestigious competition this weekend.
“Obviously there was some emotional disappointment following the Northampton game last weekend, there were some learnings for us, but I think we’ve dealt with those things now and we’re ready to move on," he said.
“In recent years, we’ve had a lot of ambition to do well at the frontline of the Investec Champions Cup competition. It’s always peaked our interest and peaked our energy.
“The truth is the lads are really excited about these two weeks – they’re looking forward to the Glasgow game and the Bayonne trip. First and foremost, we want to put a big performance on the pitch. Everything around them is positive at the moment, but a lot of what happens is down to them and how hard they’re working.”
Dan Frost, Nika Abuladze and Josh Iosefa-Scott form the replacement front row. Matt Postlethwaite and Ross Vintcent can then be called upon for the second and back row.
For backline cover, Townsend and Hawkins are named alongside Zack Wimbush.
Former Scotland Under-20 hooker Gregor Hiddleston will make his professional debut for Glasgow.
The 22-year-old is one of six changes to the team for Glasgow’s first match of 2024, as Franco Smith’s side go in search of a first away win in Devon since 2014.
Oli Kebble and Zander Fagerson pack down either side of Hiddleston in the front-row, the former making his first start in the 2023/24 Investec Champions Cup.
Scott Cummings continues in the second-row, whilst Alex Samuel – Hiddleston’s former captain at Scotland U20 level – returns to the starting line-up after starting in the 12-11 win away to Bayonne in round two.
Matt Fagerson is named at openside after recovering from a facial injury sustained against Northampton Saints at the start of December, joining Ally Miller and Henco Venter in the back-row.
Behind the scrum, Duncan Weir comes into the squad to start at fly-half nine years on after coming off the bench in the 2014 victory over Exeter, partnering George Horne in the half-backs.
Sione Tuipulotu captains the side for the fourth match in succession as he lines up at outside centre, Stafford McDowall joining the skipper in midfield after his try-scoring display at Scottish Gas Murrayfield last time out.
An unchanged back-three sees Huw Jones slot in on the wing alongside Kyle Rowe, with Josh McKay completing the starting XV by continuing at full-back.
Euan Ferrie is in line for his first appearance of the campaign after being selected amongst the replacements, the man from East Kilbride covering the back-row in a six-two split of forwards and backs.
Jamie Bhatti rotates to the bench to provide cover in the front-row alongside Scotland colleague George Turner, Lucio Sordoni completing the trio of front-row replacements after recovering from a shoulder injury.
Richie Gray wears the number 19 jersey, whilst Max Williamson continues amongst the replacements after impressing across the month of December.
The backs are covered by Ben Afshar and Tom Jordan, the former set for his first taste of away European rugby after being an unused replacement in Bayonne.
Head coach Smith told glasgowwarriors.org: “Everyone has come back in well-prepared ahead of this match, and training this week has been competitive with everyone putting their hand up for selection.
“Exeter are a team in excellent form and have started the season strongly – they do not lose many matches at home and we know that there will be an electric atmosphere at Sandy Park tomorrow afternoon.
“We are also excited to see Gregor take to the field for his Glasgow Warriors debut; he is a young player who has worked hard, taken on board feedback from the coaches and his peers, and has earned his opportunity.”
The game will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Devon.
Exeter Chiefs: Tommy Wyatt, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Rory O’Loughlin, Ben Hammersley, Harvey Skinner, Tom Cairns, Alec Hepburn, Jack Yeandle (capt), Ehren Painter, Rusi Tuima, Lewis Pearson, Ethan Roots, Jacques Vermeulen, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Dan Frost, Nika Abuladze, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Matt Postlethwaite, Ross Vintcent, Stu Townsend, Joe Hawkins, Zack Wimbush.
Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay, Huw Jones, Simon Tuipulotu (capt), Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe, Duncan Weir, George Horne, Oli Kebble, Gregor Hiddleston, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Alex Samuel, Ally Miller, Matt Fagerson, Henco Venter. Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Lucio Sordoni, Richie Gray, Max Williamson, Euan Ferrie, Ben Afshar, Tom Jordan.
Referee: Pierre Brousset (France).