EXETER Chiefs will be visiting a happy hunting ground when they take on Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate in the Gallagher Premiership this evening (7.45pm).
It is where they won the Champions Cup final against Racing in 2020, and they have won five of their six Premiership matches there, as well as three out of three in cup competitions.
Director of rugby Rob Baxter has made eight changes to his starting line-up from the superb victory over Leicester Tigers last time out.
Nika Abuladze will start alongside Dan Frost and Josh Iosefa-Scott in the front row. Rusi Tuima returns to the start line-up alongside captain Dafydd Jenkins in the second row.
Ethan Roots and Greg Fisilau remain in place in the back row while youngster Ross Vintcent is brought into the starting XV as Jacques Vermeulen moves to the bench to accommodate the switch.
Stu Towsend starts at scrum-half alongside Harvey Skinner at fly-half. Ollie Devoto is alongside Henry Slade in the centre pairing for a second consecutive week.
There is then some juggling of position in the back three as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Olly Woodburn return to the line-up on the wings and Ben Hammersley slots into the full-back berth.
Baxter is looking for his squad to continue with the positive and hard-working attitude they have brought to recent fixtures, and said: “We’re really looking forward to it.
"When you’re on a bit of form then the days and the weeks go by quickly, so we’re ready to get into things. Hopefully we’ll maintain our recent momentum and go up there to play well in front of a great crowd and what should be a great atmosphere.
“We’re expecting them to be preparing to put on a big show in front of a home crowd. That hopefully will bring the best out of us to be competitive and hopefully the crowd will bring us energy as well.
“We’re ticking along ok. We’re on a decent bit of form, the lads are turning up week-in, week-out and I can’t ask them to do much more than that. Conditions for tomorrow we aren’t quite sure of, but we’ll go up there and get on with things. We’ll give it our best shot and just focus on ourselves to see what we can turn our way.”
The replacement front row on the bench boasts youth alongside experience as Max Norey at hooker is joined by props Alec Hepburn and Marcus Street.
Lewis Pearson joins Vermeulen as the cover options for the second and back row.
The backline is covered by Tom Cairns, Joe Hawkins and Zack Wimbush – fresh from his Premiership debut against the Tigers.
The Bears will welcome their biggest crowd in three seasons, with more than 24,000 are expected.
Steven Luatua captains the side in the absence of the injured Fitz Harding, with Dan Thomas coming into the side in the back row, while in the front row, Gabriel Oghre is in for the injured Harry Thacker and Max Lahiff starts at loose-head.
Noah Heward comes into the back three alongside Rich Lane and Max Malins, while among the replacements, Joe Owen could make his Premiership debut.
Bristol Bears: Max Malins, Noah Heward, Virimi Vakatawa, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Rich Lane, Callum Sheedy, Harry Randall, Max Lahiff, Gabriel Oghre, Kyle Sinckler, James Dun, Joe Batley, Steven Luatua (capt), Dan Thomas, Magnus Bradbury. Replacements: Will Capon, Jake Woolmore, George Kloska, Josh Caulfield, Joe Owen, Kieran Marmion, James Williams, Kalaveti Ravouvou.
Exeter Chiefs: Ben Hammersley, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Ollie Devoto, Olly Woodburn, Harvey Skinner, Stu Townsend, Nika Abuladze, Dan Frost, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Rusi Tuima, Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Ethan Roots, Ross Vintcent, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Max Norey, Alec Hepburn, Marcus Street, Lewis Pearson, Jacques Vermeulen, Tom Cairns, Joe Hawkins, Zack Wimbush.
Referee: Christophe Ridley.
Assistant Referees: George Selwood and Alex Thomas.
TMO: Dean RIchards.