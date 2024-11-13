EXETER Chiefs made it back-to-back victories in this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup as they overcame Hartpury 54-3 at Sandy Park.
Fresh from a morale-boosting win over the Cornish Pirates the previous week, the Chiefs had too much power and pace for their Championship rivals, who ironically took the lead inside three minutes through a penalty by fly-half Harry Bazalgette.
That, however, would prove their only highlight as the Chiefs kicked into gear to run in eight tries in total.
Led by the impressive Josh Hodge, who finished with a personal haul of 24 points, they were simply too strong for their visitors.
Hodge grabbed two of their eight tries, whilst No.8 Greg Fisilau helped himself to a hat-trick. Also on the mark were Dan Frost, Will Rigg and replacement Harvey Skinner.
For the Chiefs, it’s certainly another step in the right direction, although questions still remain about just what they will take from these latest victories, other than some much-needed confidence after a winless start to their Gallagher Premiership campaign.
A trip to top-flight rivals Gloucester on Friday week will complete their activities in the Cup until the New Year, after which they face a testing four-week block in the lead up to Christmas. Bath (away), Sharks (away), Toulouse (home) and Sale Sharks (away) all loom large on the horizon - and all of these will pose much stiffer challenges to that of which they have faced this past fortnight.
Ross McMillan, assistant forwards coach for the Chiefs, admits the pressure is on, but he's been impressed by the way the playing side have pulled together, saying: "I thought the boys went out and showed what we want to put out there as a brand of rugby and how we want to play.
“There is probably a bit more frustration for us as coaches, rather than players and supporters around that, but again this allows us to take a step forward into what is going to be a great couple of months ahead.
“In this game there is always pressure and how you cope with it, both as a player, as a coach or as a person, you get to see more about people's characters. Without being flippant, I've enjoyed seeing that because you get to know a little bit about other people and, in a way, you're going to see who is going to take a step forward, but also who needs that bit of encouragement.”