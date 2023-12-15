ROB Baxter has made two changes to his starting line-up for Exeter Chiefs’ Round Two clash against Irish giants Munster at Sandy Park on Sunday (1pm).
The Chiefs' director of rugby makes one switch in the pack and one in the back line.
The front row remains intact with Scott Sio at loose-head, Ehren Painter at tight-head and Dan Frost in the middle of the pairing at hooker. Rusi Tuima once more partners captain Dafydd Jenkins in the boiler room.
In the back row Lewis Pearson moves from the bench into the XV to start alongside Jacques Vermeulen and Greg Fisilau, with Ethan Roots dropping out.
Tom Cairns starts at scrum-half with Harvey Skinner backing him up at fly-half. The blossoming centre partnership of Joe Hawkins and Henry Slade remains in place.
On the wing, Olly Woodburn is named to start having come off the bench early in Toulon last weekend following a failed HIA from Immanuel Feyi-Waboso. Ben Hammersley – fresh from his European debut last weekend – runs the opposite wing with Tommy Wyatt at full-back.
Baxter was delighted to see his squad enjoying their heart-stopping final minute win on the journey back to Exeter from France last Saturday but attentions have now firmly turned to the combative challenge which Munster will pose in Devon.
“Time will tell what the lads took away from last weekend’s win. In times like this, you’re always hoping groups learn very quickly but you never really know until you get further down the line," he said.
“What was nice was that, probably for the first real time this season in an away game, the lads will have felt and been able to see the benefits of when you dig in there and the game gets into the final quarter and the scores get back to where that one score could win it.
“The win in Toulon has almost made this weekend’s game an even bigger of a one-off occasion. Munster are going to be frustrated and disappointed at not winning at home in round one, so that doubles things up.
“You know in the first 20 minutes there’s going to be a lot of blood and thunder out there. That gives us the realisation that we’ve got to step up in that first quarter. We’ve got to get ready to go to war, really. And if we do that, then we give ourselves a chance.”
The replacement front row is unchanged as Max Norey, Nika Abuladze and Marcus Street are all named. With Pearson starting, Jack Dunne comes onto the bench alongside Ross Vintcent.
Experienced heads Stu Townsend, Ollie Devoto and Rory O’Loughlin are then named as cover for the backline.
There are six personnel changes and three positional switches to the Munster side that drew 17-17 with Bayonne last week.
Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch and Craig Casey come into the backline with Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer and Jack O’Donoghue starting in the pack.
Calvin Nash moves from full-back to wing, Gavin Coombes goes from No.8 to the second row and Alex Nankivell moves to inside centre.
Daly starts at full-back with Nash and Seán O’Brien on either wing.
Nankivell and Frisch start together in midfield as Casey comes into the side at scrum-half to partner Jack Crowley.
Jeremy Loughman, Barron and Archer pack down in the front row with Coombes and captain Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.
Tom Ahern, John Hodnett and O’Donoghue complete the side.
Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley and Oli Jager are the front row replacements with Jager in line for his Champions Cup debut.
19-year-old Academy back-row forward Brian Gleeson is also set for his first Champions Cup appearance with Alex Kendellen completing the forward cover.
Conor Murray, Rory Scannell and Ben O’Connor, another 19-year-old Academy man, are the backline replacements.
On the injury front, Fineen Wycherley was unavailable after picking up a knock in training. Peter O’Mahony (shoulder) and Academy lock Edwin Edogbo (neck) also miss out.
Exeter Chiefs: Tommy Wyatt, Olly Woodburn, Henry Slade, Joe Hawkins, Ben Hammersley, Harvey Skinner, Tom Cairns, Scott Sio, Dan Frost, Ehren Painter, Rusi Tuima, Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Lewis Pearson, Jacques Vermeulen, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Max Norey, Nika Abuladze, Marcus Street, Jack Dunne, Ross Vintcent, Stu Townsend, Ollie Devoto, Rory O’Loughlin.
Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Gavin Coombes, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, Oli Jager, Brian Gleeson, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell, Ben O’Connor.