“We have got to make sure we set a tone that we are happy with. If we win or we lose, I’ll take that, but we have to set something out across the 80 minutes that we can walk off the pitch and be happy with. If we do that, nine times out of ten that means we win games of rugby. We are very focused on what it’s going to take, minute by minute, moment by moment and how we align as a team, that’s going to be our big mantra until the end of the season.”