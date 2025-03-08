EXETER Chiefs sealed themselves a spot in this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup final as they came from behind to defeat visiting Ealing Trailfinders 28-24 at Sandy Park.
Rob Baxter’s side have made no secret of the fact they are targeting this competition as an opportunity to bring some much-needed cheer to what has been a largely gloomy season so far.
With hopes of a place in the Gallagher Premiership play-offs highly unlikely, a winless Champions Cup campaign ended at the pool stages, it’s little wonder that the Devonians have targeted this domestic cup competition in the manner they have.
Throughout, the Chiefs have selected strongly, looking to utilise many of their frontline stars in a bid to notch a few victories, as well as boost morale around the place.
Qualification went well, albeit a hiccup against Gloucester in the final outing, before Sale Sharks were ruthlessly defeated a week ago to set up this latest semi-final encounter against the current Championship leaders.
Never before have the two teams met, yet for large parts of this encounter, there was little to choose between either side in a real arm-wrestle for supremacy.
It was not until the final quarter, having withstood some heavy Ealing pressure – which had enabled the Londoners to lead by ten points – that the Chiefs finally flexed their muscles to maximum effect.
Late converted tries from Ethan Roots and Tom Wyatt set up a home final against West Country rivals Bath next Sunday, but they know they will need to be better than they were here.
For long periods it was like the Chiefs had put all their chips on red – only for the roulette wheel to spin towards that of black. In the end, their ultimate gamble paid dividends, but whether it’s enough to hit the jackpot next week, remains to be seen.
Having shocked Northampton Saints on their own turf the previous week, Ealing started with a real confidence, taking the lead with an early penalty from George Worboys, before the same man added the extras to their opening try from Craig Hampson.
The Chiefs countered with a well-crafted move of their own, Josh Hodge racing down the blindside for their opening try, before a ferocious rolling maul saw them awarded a penalty try to lead 14-10 at the turn.
Just as they had started the first period on the front foot, Ealing were again quickly into their stride on the resumption.
Hampson’s clever snipe off a ruck created the opening for Reuben Bird-Tullock to glide over, before Matt Cornish rounded off a brilliant move for their third, Jordy Reid and Danny Cutmore doing the damage before Hampson fed his hooker to cross.
Up by ten, the visitors continued to show the greater threat in attack. Indeed, they were camped deep behind enemy lines for a sustained period. However, they were unable to deliver a final nail into the Exeter coffin, the Chiefs scrambling sufficiently to not only repel the raids, but turn defence into attack.
Down the other end, a burst from Hodge allowed Roots to find his way over, before Wyatt followed him over the whitewash, hitting the line at pace to collect a pass from Tamati Tua and scamper over for what would prove the match-winning score.
Although Ealing did their best to try and land a late knockout blow, the Chiefs were wise to their counters, holding firm to eventually see out the contest.
Exeter Chiefs: T Wyatt; P Brown-Bampoe, J Hawkins, T Tua, J Hodge; B Coen (H Skinner 56), T Cairns (N Armstrong 56); K Blose (B Keast 54), J Yeandle (c, D Frost 54), J Iosefa-Scott (M Street 47); R Capstick, C Tshiunza (F Molina 48), E Roots, J Vermeulen, G Fisilau. Replacements (not used): M Moloney, W Rigg.
Tries: Hodge, Penalty, E Roots, Wyatt; Conversions: Hodge (3)
Ealing Trailfinders: T Wilson; A Kernohan (M Dykes 75), R Bird-Tulloch, F Moore, T Collins; G Worboys (C Willis 44), C Hampson; L Zigiridas (K Whyte 48), M Cornish (Buckley 71), G Davis (B Alo 48); B de Wee, D Cutmore (S Lonsdale 64); R Farrar (c), J Reid, D Bridge (O Newman 77). Replacement (not used): L Williams
Tries: Hampson, Bird-Tulloch, Cornish; Conversions: Worboys, Willis (2); Penalty: Worboys
Yellow Card: Cutmore
Referee: Joe James
Attendance: 3,960