EXETER Chiefs are investigating claims of racist abuse following their 25-24 Premiership victory over Gloucester at Sandy Park yesterday.
TNT pundit and former England winger Ugo Monye says he was racially abused by a person as he left the ground after the match.
He wrote on X, formally known as Twitter: "Leaving Sandy Park and one supporter running through crowd starts shouting '*****, *****…' disgraceful. Not a single person said a word, challenged or even reported it."
He described it as the "most blatant racism I’ve seen from a supporter at a live game", and added: "I'm so fed up."
The incident has been widely condemned, and the club issued a statement yesterday evening, saying: "In the light of recent accusations regarding an incident of racist abuse at Sandy Park following the conclusion of our victory over Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership, Exeter Rugby Club will be launching a full investigation.
"This behaviour will not be tolerated at our rugby club, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.
"Our team will begin to review CCTV footage from the stadium immediately in an attempt to identify the individual in question and we would like to extend our sincerest apologies to Ugo Monye, a member of the rugby community that is highly respected by everyone at our club.
"If anyone has any information regarding this incident we would ask you to get in touch with the Chiefs as soon as you can."