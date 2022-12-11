Exeter Chiefs got their European Champions Cup campaign off to the best possible start with a bonus-point 27-12 victory over Castres on a bitterly cold night in southern France.
The Chiefs were 12-3 up after tries by back row duo Sam Simmonds and Dave Ewers, one converted by Joe Simmonds, but Castres were back level by the break after four Julien Dumora penalties.
However, 2020 winners Chiefs showed their class and European experience to pull clear in the second half, adding further tries through Olly Woodburn and Sam Maunder, with Joe Simmonds kicking another conversion and a penalty, to give them a full five-point haul.
Next Saturday at 1pm at Sandy Park, they face their second pool match against South African side Bulls, who triumphed 42-36 at home to Lyon yesterday, running in six tries to their opponents' five.
Castres: Dumora; Palis, Combezou, Zeghdar, Nokosi; Le Brun, Doubrere; Tichit, Barlot, Hounkpatin, Nakarawa, Staniforth, Babillot, De Crespigny, Andron. Replacements: Colonna, Guerois-Galisson, Guillamon, Hannoyer, Kornath, Raisuqe, Kockott, Seguret.
Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, O'Loughlin, Woodburn; J Simmonds, S Maunder; Sio, Yeandle (c), Williams, Jenkins, Gray, Ewers, Tshiunza, S Simmonds. Replacements: Frost, Hepburn, Iosefa-Scott, Van Heerden, Grondona, Becconsall, Kata, Hodge.