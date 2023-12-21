EXETER Chiefs back rower Aidon Davis is undergoing treatment for cancer, writes Erin McRitchie.
The South African back rower made the news public last night, having already told his team-mates, coaches and staff at an earlier stage.
Davis is remaining extremely positive and said: “I’ve recently received the news that I’ve been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
"While still feeling perfectly fit and healthy, I will have to go through chemotherapy and won’t be fit for selection for the next few months. I will continue training as treatment allows and be there for the team, in any way possible.
“Myself and the doctors are very positive about the treatment and the results it will bring. I want to thank my wife for being by my side every step of the way, and my family and friends – especially my Chiefs family, the players, coaching staff, medical staff and everyone in the organisation for being there for me, supporting me and being so understanding.”
“I’ll be back very soon, better and healthier than ever.”
Chiefs' director of rugby Rob Baxter explained that the entirety of the rugby department, and the wider organisation, will be there to support Davis throughout this time.
“Obviously, this is a tough time for Aidon and his family but fortunately Aidon was smart enough to get his initial concerns checked with the club’s medical staff which has resulted in a swift diagnosis and therefore early and immediate treatment," he said.
“We at the Chiefs are all right behind him in his fight to get 100 per cent well again and I know Aidon is desperate to continue getting into the club and training and partaking in club activities whenever he can.”
“He is an incredibly strong and popular character and I know all our supporters will join myself, the staff and players in supporting him wherever and whenever we can.”