EXETER Chiefs duo Jonny Gray and Stuart Hogg have been named in the Scotland team to face Ireland at Murrayfield in the Six Nations Championship on Sunday (3pm).
Gray replaces the suspended Grant Gilchrist in the second row where he will partner brother Richie.
Hogg keeps his place at full-back and will win his 100th cap, having made his debut against Wales in 2012 - the fourth men's player to reach the tally for his country.
Jonny Gray will enter the list of Scotland's top-10 most capped players as he features for the 76th time.
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says Hogg is "highly motivated and in very good physical shape" as he prepares to reach a century of appearances for his country.
"He has been one of our best players in the last 10 years but also in the history of Scottish rugby," said the former fly-half.
"I was part of the Scotland set-up as an assistant coach as Stuart won his first cap in Wales and did really well.
"I remember watching him as a 16-year-old for Hawick in the Gala Sevens, then playing Scotland Under-18s, then scoring a brilliant try for Scotland A – and he's gone on to have a wonderful international career."