EXETER Chiefs and Cornish Pirates enjoyed mixed fortunes in their Premiership Rugby Cup openers over the weekend.
The Chiefs thrashed what was effectively a Bristol Bears Academy side 75-0 at Sandy Park yesterday, running in 11 tries.
Jacques Vermeulen (2), Tom Cairns (2), Henry Slade, Josh Hodge, Matt Postlethwaite, Ben Hammersley, Dan Frost, Ethan Roots, Ross Vintcent got the touchdowns in the blazing sun, with Slade (8) and Harvey Skinner (2) kicking the conversions.
Pirates put up a brave fight against Bath at the Mennaye Field on Friday night before losing 29-23.
Two evenly-matched sides comprised a talented young Bath outfit littered with under-20 internationals and several players with Premiership experience, playing against a new-look Pirates outfit who have worked hard and were keen to give a good account of themselves.
Pirates scored tries through Ben Grubb, Will Trewin and Kyle Moyle, with Iwan Jenkins kicking a conversion and Tom Pittman two penalties.
Bath's touchdowns came from Ewan Richards, John Stewart, George Worboys and Sam Harris, with Worboys adding three conversions and a penalty.
Chiefs and Pirates meet at Sandy Park next Saturday in their second pool game (3pm).