HAVING ended 2024 on a winning note, Exeter Chiefs will be hoping for more of the same in their first fixture of 2025 against Leicester Tigers tomorrow (3pm).
Rob Baxter’s side brought to an end an eight-game losing streak in the Gallagher Premiership when they defeated Gloucester 22-15 at Sandy Park last Sunday.
Now, the Devonians will be looking to use that victory as the foundations for building into the New Year.
“Last weekend’s result was very important for a whole host of reasons,” said Director of Rugby, Baxter. “Obviously, it created a feel-good factor around the club on a day when we got our biggest crowd of the season, but it also gave a little vindication that we are a good Premiership side and a result like that was coming.
“The goal now is just to try to win as many games of rugby as possible. We’re not going to make it complicated for ourselves, so we’re setting some pretty simple aims week-by-week based around the opportunities there are to play and things we can take from the training field into games.
“Leicester are having a good season – they’re very competitive in every game they play. Notably, they came to Sandy Park in Round One and beat us which kicked off their season. So, we understand they’re strong around the set-piece and they control territory and possession very well.
“Welford Road is a tough place to play. We’re going to have to play well, but my aim is for us to do that and to be competitive for the full 80 minutes – we’ll find out what we can get out of the game that way.”
Ahead of kick-off, Baxter has been forced into change with winger Olly Woodburn ruled out with a knee injury. That means a re-jig to the back division with Ben Hammersley switching to the wing and Zack Wimbush starting at centre.
The only other change to the starting line-up sees Argentinian lock Franco Molina trade places with Richard Capstick, who drops to the bench.
Chiefs: Josh Hodge; Ben Hammersley, Zack Wimbush, Tamati Tua, Tom Wyatt; Henry Slade, Stu Townsend; Scott Sio, Dan Frost, Marcus Street; Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Franco Molina; Ethan Roots, Jacques Vermeulen, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Jack Innard, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Rus Tuima, Richard Capstick, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Will Rigg.