“Part of the resolution was also that directors shall use their best endeavours to retain at least 26% shareholding in Sandy Park Hotel Limited and also prior to any disposal of shares they will likewise use their best endeavours to enter into a Shareholding Agreement to ensure that in the event of the company at any time selling a part or whole of a minority holding in Sandy Park Hotel Limited, no discount shall be applied to the value or the shares on account of their being from a minority holding.