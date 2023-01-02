Exeter Rugby Club chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe has been awarded a CBE in the New Year’s Honours List for services to rugby and to the city’s community.
The driving force behind the Chiefs for over 20 years, Mr Rowe admitted he had to check initially that the email he received was not an online scam.
However, once confirmed, the 74-year-old spoke of his delight at the accolade.
“Obviously, I’m delighted and honoured to receive the CBE, but a good part of this is down to the team I have around me on a daily basis,” said Mr Rowe, who has helped take Exeter Rugby Club from the National Leagues to that of European and English champions.
“I’m very fortunate that here at the rugby club we have a fantastic team on the field, but an equally good one off the field that has brought us great success over many years.
“Equally, my role with the Exeter Chiefs Foundation is just as rewarding and those trustees I have alongside me play a huge part in helping making a real difference within the local community.
"We are rightly proud of our many achievements over the years and again this award for myself is down to a lot of their hard work as well.”
Mr Rowe was awarded an OBE for services to business, sport and charity in 2012.