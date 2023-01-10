Exeter Chiefs back rower Greg Fisilau has been named in Alan Dickens’ 32-man England Elite Player Squad for the 2023 campaign, ahead of the Under-20 Six Nations starting next month.
The talented 19-year-old - who has travelled to South Africa this seek as part of the Chiefs squad for their Heineken Champions Cup clash with the Bulls on Saturday - is one of eight players in the squad already capped at U20 level.
Fisilau joined the Chiefs from Wasps earlier this season and is the son of former Plymouth Albion favourite Keni Fisilau.
England open their Under-20 Six Nations campaign against Scotland on Friday, February 3 (7pm) at Twickenham Stoop
In addition to the Six Nations, England men’s U20 also will compete in the World Under-20 Championship this summer.
Dickens said: “We’re very excited about the squad coming together as we prepare for our 2023 campaign. Being selected for England at any level is a proud moment in their careers and hopefully this is the next step towards achieving their dream of playing for the senior side
.“Those who have been selected have been playing at various levels, including Premiership, Championship, BUCS Super Rugby, and National League rugby, where their academies have put in a lot of hard work. I’d like to thank the clubs, the coaches, and the managers for their support because their communication and collaboration has been excellent."