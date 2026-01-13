SALLY Pettipher, chief executive of the Cornish Pirates, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to supporters, local businesses and the public following severe damage to the team’s Mennaye Field ground caused by Storm Goretti last week.
The storm, which struck Penzance on the night of Thursday (January 8) with winds reaching 100mph, left the club’s stadium battered.
“Many of you will be aware that The Mennaye felt the full force of 100mph winds when Storm Goretti hit Penzance on Thursday night,” she said. “We are all thankful there are no human casualties and that the damage to The Mennaye while severe, can be repaired.”
On Friday morning, teams from the Cornish Pirates and Penzance and Newlyn RFC assessed the destruction. The grandstand roof was shattered, debris littered the site, and changing rooms, toilets, seating, signage and floodlights were all affected. A fallen tree also damaged the main electricity cable, though power remains connected.
Ms Pettipher confirmed that insurers, the club’s Health and Safety officer, Cornwall Council and the RFU were immediately notified. Risk areas were quickly fenced off, and specialist contractors began clearing debris on Saturday. The RFU is scheduled to inspect the site later this week.
Despite the damage, the Pirates are planning to host their next home game against Ampthill on Saturday, January 24.
“The contractors believe that they can make the site safe by then, so we are planning to play our next fixture at home, albeit without a roof on the Tribute Grandstand,” she added.
“The timeline for replacing the roof is not yet known. The level of storm damage across Cornwall will stretch the capacity of the companies needed to rebuild people’s homes and businesses alongside ours.
“We have been inundated with offers of support and we thank you for your kindness while hoping that the insurance will kick in and do what is needed.”
Ms Pettipher praised the overwhelming support from fans and the local community. “Where you really can help is by coming to our matches, bringing friends and family, wearing the kit, waving the flags, shouting ‘Give us a P,’ and singing ‘Cornwall My Home.’ That is what fires up our team,” she said.
She concluded: “I look forward to welcoming you all and thank you again for all your support. You are what makes every match so special.”
