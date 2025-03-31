GAVIN Cattle bemoaned a ‘lack of physicality’ from his Cornish Pirates side as they slipped to a 45-24 Championship defeat away to Bedford Blues on Saturday.
Having marked their return to league action the week previous with victory over London Scottish, it proved a much tougher day at the office for the Cornishmen at Goldington Road.
On-loan centre Chester Ribbons gave the Pirates a dream start, racing over after just 27 seconds, but the Blues soon hit back, levelling the match up courtesy of a Matt Worley try.
Winger Matt McNab restored the Pirates’ advantage with a second score, only for Bedford to counter with tries from Will Maisey and Worley to give them a ten-point lead at the turn.
Further tries from Louis James and Joe Howard helped extend the home side’s lead, before Arthur Relton – on his 50th appearance for the Pirates – cut the deficit, quickly followed by a bonus point score from Harry Yates.
However, the Blues had the final word, maintaining their position of second in the standings, when Luke Frost added a sixth score for Mike Rayer’s side.
Joint head coach Cattle said afterwards: “At home we get a good vibe and a good flow into the game, but when you’re travelling it’s how you create that vibe.
“I just felt we were a bit flat today and then we were looking at each other in that first 20 minutes like ‘what’s happening here?’
“We had out opportunities, but we just didn’t take the pressure moments, whereas Bedford did. I think it flattered them a bit in terms of the scoreline, but you’ve got to hand it to them, their maul dominance was clear to see and I think that had the grip of the game ultimately.”