CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle admitted he was ‘proud’ of his players despite losing 68-7 to top-flight outfit Exeter Chiefs in their Premiership Cup Group E opener on Friday night.
The former European champions ran in ten tries in West Cornwall to get their campaign off to a perfect start, while the Pirates, who like the Chiefs have started slowly in their league campaign, took plenty from the encounter.
Commenting at the end of the game, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “You wake up optimistic every morning, but we knew we were up against it when the Chiefs selected such a strong side.
“They had players who are experienced Premiership starters week in and week out, whereas our lads are on a journey. It was though great exposure for them, there was some real good learning, especially up front, and I am proud of their effort.”
Exeter included several players with international experience and Cattle felt the new-look Chiefs, who have yet to win in the league this season, were just too good, adding: “Science took over with the size and power at Exeter’s disposal, with their power game enabling them to ultimately create the space to show both their athleticism and how clinical they can be. There was credit due in that we strived to stick in there and prior to the sin binning were making a good fist of it in the second half. Also, looking at aspects of our game, I thought our lineout was much improved.
“It was the first in a long time that we have had to face an out and out Premiership team, who have just missed out on a few wins this season and have been a little unlucky, and I guess we caught the wrong end of their frustration.”