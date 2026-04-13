CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle wants his side to ‘keep fighting’ as they moved back into the Champ Rugby play-off places by thrashing fifth-placed Chinnor on Saturday afternoon.
The Mennaye Field-based side were well beaten at Bedford Blues the week before, and with champions Ealing Trailfinders to play next weekend in South West London, Saturday’s clash had an air of ‘must-win’ about it with just three games to go.
What a much-changed Pirates side delivered was hugely impressive as they ran in nine tries to run out 57-21 winners and just as importantly, deny the Oxfordshire side a bonus point.
With Hartpury losing 20-17 at Caldy, the Pirates moved back into the all-important top six.
Talking after the game, a delighted Cattle said: “Obviously, I was really pleased with the performance. We said at the start of the week that it would be like a ‘cup final’ for us and that is the way we approached it. Yes, there is still work to do but importantly we are still in the fight having achieved the outcome sought.
“Chinnor are a dogged side, and they kept striving to come back at us, but recalling that our away defeat against them was one of the lows for us this season the boys were keen to respond, which they did, both with physicality and with our execution, to overall make it a pleasing performance.”
The Pirates have a bit of a free swing next Saturday, but if they can head back to the Duchy with at least a bonus point, it sets up an intriguing end to the season which culminates with a home date with Coventry (May 2) and an away clash at Hartpury a week later.
Cattle concluded: “We just need now to maximise points where we can, and with the confidence gained, just keep on fighting.”
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