CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle feels his side are still right in the Champ Rugby play-off mix despite being comfortably beaten by second-placed Worcester Warriors at the Mennaye Field on Saturday.
In front of a huge crowd of 3,096, the visitors racked up five tries with only Matty Ward crossing for the hosts, as the Pirates – who remain fifth – stay two points clear of three sides in the race for the top six.
Cattle said at full-time: “Credit is due to Worcester. The early yellow card didn’t help us, though I thought we coped with it quite well.
“They proved to be excellent in and around the collision and had the upper hand in what is an important area. They also applied early pressure and a handling error by us also gave them a leg up that we didn’t need to give them. Then, after their well-worked try before the break, we were always chasing the game.
“The wind was tricky, which made it hard for those longer passes, and there were also some handling errors that didn’t help us.”
He continued: “Overall, I thought we were there physically, but we didn’t give the best of ourselves, although again you had to give it to Worcester because around that contact area they took play to a level that we haven’t witnessed in recent weeks.
“The experience of someone like former international back-rower Matt Kvesic was evident, and as for Will Trewin, we hate to see him playing against us, but he is a superb player and a cracking lad who had a fine game.”
It promises to be an exciting end to the season with the Pirates next in action on Saturday at Bedford Blues (3pm).
Cattle concluded: “Despite defeat, our aim is still to make the play-offs, but we do have to take a couple of scalps.”
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