CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle felt his side ‘played our get of jail card’ despite continuing their winning run on Saturday against Richmond at the Mennaye Field.
The hosts, who remain fourth in Champ Rugby ahead of Saturday’s huge test at former Premiership side Worcester Warriors (3pm), sped into a 14-0 lead inside ten minutes thanks to converted tries from Dan Hiscocks and Jack Forsythe.
The visitors scored twice themselves either side of Hiscocks’ second to trail 21-12 at the break, and although Luke Frost reduced the arrears to just two, Harry Yates’ 73rd minute score ensured another five points for the West Cornwall outfit.
Reflecting on the afternoon, Cattle said at full-time: “It was a little frustrating because we were quick out of the blocks and started so very well, looking clinical and dangerous before losing the momentum we created.
“But for our late try the second half was all Richmond’s. Every time we defended well, we just couldn’t get hold of possession, and I think that we played our get of jail card today.
“It was one of those games when we’ll have to take a deep breath and watch it back, but we must also give credit to Richmond who have been promoted together and are cohesive.
“Ultimately, of course, despite not being so good performance wise today, we are though happy with the outcome and the set of wins achieved, although realistic to know that with some really tough games ahead we will need to be a lot better.”
However, after a tough start to the season which saw them lost to Hartpury and then Ampthill, the Pirates can attack the next block of fixtures with optimism.
After their trip to Sixways next Saturday, they are back on home soil with a Friday night encounter with Bedford Blues on December 12 (7.30pm).
