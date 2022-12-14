Vodacom Bulls director of rugby Jake White has named a 29-man squad for the Pool A Champions Cup clash away to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday (1pm kick-off).
White has retained most of the players that did duty in their opening 42-36 Champions Cup victory against French side Lyon in Pretoria last Saturday.
This means that youngsters such as Bernard van der Linde, Stravino Jacobs and Muller Uys will get a second crack at Champions Cup rugby, while the majority of senior players prepare for the December 23 match against the DHL Stormers in Cape Town.
"We would like to do well in both the Champions Cup and the Vodacom United Rugby Championship but we must also be honest with ourselves in understanding the demanding travelling schedule,” said White, ahead of a 24-hour trip to England via Doha.
“We travel to Exeter now and then return to face the defending champions Stormers the following weekend so selection is about making use of the resources at your disposal, but this doesn’t mean we are going into the game saying it doesn’t count.
“We want to win as many times as we can and when they come to visit us in January in 40-degree weather, coming out of their winter, it will be a daunting task for them and maybe that will give us a chance to find a way into the top 16 of the competition.”