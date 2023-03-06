MAX Woosey’s inspirational fundraising efforts are to be given an additional lift thanks to the help of his beloved Exeter Chiefs, writes Mark Stevens.
The rugby-loving youngster, known to many as ‘The Boy in the Tent’, will pitch up on the Sandy Park turf on Friday night for a special camp-out alongside players and coaches from the club’s men’s and women’s teams.
The 13-year-old has attracted worldwide attention for his amazing fundraising efforts after he started camping out in March 2020 to raise funds for North Devon Hospice, which helped his neighbour and family friend Rick Abbott remain in his own home as he lived with terminal cancer.
Three years on and having battled COVID lockdowns, as well as every conceivable weather condition going, Max has to date amassed over £700,000, helping to directly fund 15 nurses for a whole year at the hospice.
Told to ‘go and have an adventure’ by Rick, the young Chiefs supporter – who has previously camped out in the garden of 10 Downing Street and Twickenham Stadium – has certainly done that, earning himself a British Empire Medal, as well as awards from the Pride of Britain, Spirit of Adventure and the Bear Grylls Chief Scout Unsung Hero.
Recently, though, Max confirmed that at the end of the month he is set to bring his camping adventure to an end, including one final night out at the Broomhill Estate at Muddiford, near Barnstaple.
However, before packing away his tent and heading back into the comforts of his family home in Braunton, Max also wanted to have a special camp out at his favourite team, the Exeter Chiefs, who were delighted to offer their support.
Tony Rowe CBE, chairman and chief executive of Exeter Rugby Club, said: “What Max has done and achieved over the past three years is nothing short of remarkable. What he has done in terms of his fundraising is simply fantastic and as a club we felt it only right that we do our bit to aid him in his final efforts.
"We know he’s a huge supporter of the club and that he has been down to Sandy Park in the past to watch games and meet our players. Now, we’re offering him the chance to camp out with some of our stars under the stars!”
Players set to join Max and his dad for the camp-out are Ben Moon, Richard Capstick, Harry Hocking and Fin Richardson from the men’s side, Georgie Grimes and Gabby Senft from the women’s side, as well as forwards coach Rob Hunter.