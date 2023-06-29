LAUNCESTON have announced two further members of last year’s squad are set to stay for the upcoming Regional One South West campaign.
Versatile lock/back rower Tom Bottoms has committed and provides plenty of options to joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren, while flanker George Bone, who impressed many on his first season back at the club having moved back to the area, is also around once more.
They follow the news that Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Leion Cole, Alex Bartlett, Jake Crabb, Glenn Coles, Adam Collings, Tom Sandercock, James Tucker, Dan Pearce are all staying, with more likely to be announced in the coming days.