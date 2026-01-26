THERE was frustration for the Cornish Times area rugby union clubs on Saturday as all sides failed to see any action due to poor weather all week and Storm Ingrid.
Saltash – second bottom in Counties One Western West – were due to visit league leaders Wiveliscombe, but will have to head to Somerset later in the season, while the Ashes’ second-string’s local derby with Lankelly-Fowey in Counties Three Cornwall was also called off due to pitch conditions at Moorlands Lane.
Saltash’s first team are due to be back in league action this Saturday when they welcome Kingsbridge (2.30pm) having seen the original fixture – scheduled for January 10 – postponed.
That will be one of three games in the division – the others being Barnstaple Seconds at home to Newton Abbot and Truro’s short trip to Redruth Seconds.
Truro did Saltash a favour on Saturday as they won 23-10 at third bottom Plymstock Oaks, a result which leaves the Ashes seven adrift of the Devonians and with two games in-hand.
Saltash Seconds restart on February 7 at home to St Agnes, a week before Lankelly entertain St Agnes at The Farm.
Liskeard-Looe were due to welcome Wadebridge Camels Seconds to Lux Park in Counties Two Cornwall as they sought to bounce back from their defeat at Bude a week before, however unsurprisingly the weather was the winner as was the case at Bodmin who were set to entertain St Just.
That fixture has been rearranged for this Saturday, where at the same time, Liskeard make the long trip down to second-placed Helston who beat Newquay Hornets 27-0 at the weekend.
The other clash in the division saw Bude win 27-10 at Falmouth, a result which moved the third-placed Seasiders 10 points clear of Liskeard, while the Lions are five behind Falmouth having played twice less.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.