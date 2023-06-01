THE trio of Bodmin, Liskeard-Looe and Saltash will all once again compete in the 2023/24 Counties Cornwall Two division.
The Ashes will feel hard done by not to have gone up last season after a superb battle with St Ives for the title went the way of the West Cornwall outfit.
With just one team able to be promoted, it means any club with designs of going up can ill-afford too many slip-ups.
Bodmin and Liskeard-Looe were both in mid-table last time out and will hope to gradually improve once more.
The two sides to have come up are Perranporth and St Just.
Further down the pyramid, Saltash Seconds have joined the league below in Counties Cornwall Three.
The Ashes have a plethora of players at Moorlands Lane at present and have taken the step to enter the 12-team division.
Their derby will see them take on Lankelly-Fowey, who are one of four first teams in the league along with relegated Hayle, Roseland and St Agnes.
Falmouth Seconds and St Austell Thirds have also had their applications accepted.
The two divisions are as follows:
Counties Two Cornwall: BODMIN, Camborne School of Mines, Helston, Illogan Park, LISKEARD-LOOE, Newquay Hornets, Perranporth, Redruth 2, SALTASH, St Austell II, St Just, Veor.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude 2, Camborne 2, Falmouth 2, Hayle, LANKELLY-FOWEY, Launceston 2, Redruth Albany, Roseland, SALTASH 2, St Agnes, St Austell 3, Wadebridge Camels 2.