EXETER Chiefs Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, believes his side are ‘moving in the right direction’ ahead of their Investec Champions Cup opener against the Hollywoodbet Sharks this Saturday.
Although winless in the Gallagher Premiership this season, Baxter believes he has seen signs of improvement within his squad in recent weeks, including last Saturday’s narrow 19-15 loss to Bath.
“I think we feel we’re moving in the right direction over these last few weeks,” said Baxter, whose side have travelled to Durban in South Africa for their latest fixture. “The performance against Bath was - and it’s one of those slightly frustrating things that is happening this season - quite a few of our performances have been better and more productive than last season.
“It’s our home form which has not followed that up. We went to Northampton and got a losing bonus point, we went to Bath and got a losing bonus point, so we’re in all of these games. That’s the frustration that in some ways we are more competitive in some games, yet let those home games slip and that has put us in the position we are in.”
Baxter believes a change of competition, as well as a change of scenery, can be beneficial to his squad moving forward, although he’s under no illusion of the threat carried by the Sharks, who have a glut of Springbok internationals within their ranks.
“They are a very, very good side,” he warned. “They have world class individual players and that contributes massively to what they are capable of as a team. There is no point me going ‘where are the threats?’
“You look across their side, you kind of wonder where you have to stop them. We just have to try and create a game with movement and tempo, which creates an uncomfortable environment for them. That really is all we can do.
“We can’t sit here and think we will out-power them, that’s not the sensible approach. If we can get some movement, some fluidity and some good rugby played, that will give us the best opportunity to challenge them.”
Baxter confirmed that England international Henry Slade has not travelled to Durban this week. He is sitting out the fixture as part of his mandatory rest break following his involvement in the recent Autumn Nations Series.
Also taking a watching brief will be Rus Tuima, who has stayed behind for the birth of his second child, whilst Welsh international Dafydd Jenkins is targeting next week’s clash with Toulouse for his first appearance of the season following shoulder and knee surgery.
“As frustrating as it is not having them here, it’s actually feeling quite nice that we’re close to having them all back properly next week,” added Baxter. “We haven’t seen Daf at all this season and he’s getting very, very close.”