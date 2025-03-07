ROB Baxter has warned his Exeter Chiefs they will need to go ‘flat out’ if they are to seal themselves a place in this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup final.
The two-times winners of the competition welcome Ealing Trailfinders to Sandy Park tomorrow (12.15pm) looking to set up a final showdown against either Newcastle Falcons or Bath Rugby.
With just one blot on the copybook in this season’s competition – that was against Gloucester in their final pool game – it’s been relatively smooth sailing for the Devonians, who were mightily impressive in last weekend’s 50-14 demolition of Sale Sharks.
Exeter’s seven-try victory was a marked improvement on their showing against Gloucester, but Baxter insists more of the same will be needed against the current Championship leaders, who themselves have taken some notable top-flight scalps this season, including that of Northampton Saints 43-26 last weekend at Franklin’s Gardens.
“You watch some of their games this season against Premiership sides and it’s clear they are going to be a tough challenge,” warned Baxter. “Probably the biggest thing for us to deal with this week is making sure we get our mentality right.
“We weren’t right against Gloucester three weeks ago - and we paid the price - but we were bang on last weekend against Sale. You could clearly see the difference with roughly the same group of players. The challenge for us this weekend will be getting out there and just going flat out.”
Not surprisingly, Baxter sticks with largely the same personnel as that of last weekend. He is, however, forced into change in the second-row where Dafydd Jenkins is unavailable as he will be on Six Nations duty with Wales against Scotland.
His place in the Exeter engine room is taken by Richard Capstick, while the only other change in the pack sees Kwenso Blose come in at loosehead in place of Scott Sio.
Ben Coen, impressive on his first senior start for the club a week ago, retains his place at fly-half with Tom Cairns his half-back partner, replacing Stu Townsend.
Ealing, meanwhile, make three changes to their winning formula. Matt Cornish starts at hooker, while Danny Cutmore comes into the second row and George Worboys is set to make his first start for the Londoners at fly-half.
Despite the slight re-jig, Baxter expects the visitors to pose a creditable threat to his side, adding: “We have talked about it and if you look at the Northampton result, they probably got that a little bit wrong last weekend, and that gave Ealing momentum to get into the game, which they then exploited.
“They are a good side, they are a bit of an anomaly really in the Championship, because they are that club which is the closest to that of a Premiership side and that makes them a big challenge. We’re very aware we’ve got to be good, both mentally and physically, to make sure we use the home advantage to get the result that we want.”
EXETER CHIEFS: Tom Wyatt; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Joe Hawkins, Tamati Tua, Josh Hodge; Ben Coen, Tom Cairns; Kwenso Blose, Jack Yeandle (capt), Josh Iosefa-Scott; Richard Capstick, Christ Tshiunza; Ethan Roots, Jacques Vermeulen, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Dan Frost, Billy Keast, Marcus Street, Franco Molina, Martin Moloney, Niall Armstrong, Harvey Skinner, Will Rigg.