TOM Ashton has signed a new contract with Cornwall RLFC, keeping him at the Memorial Ground for the 2024 Betfred League One season, writes Gareth Davies.
The 31-year-old centre appeared 14 times in all competitions for the Choughs last term, crossing the whitewash three times.
His opening try of the 2023 campaign was history making as it was the first Cornwall four-pointer in the Betfred Challenge Cup. His other scores came against London Skolars and Hunslet.
Although his game time in the latter stages of the campaign was affected by a shoulder injury, Ashton delivered one of the best individual performances ever seen by a Cornwall player in the final day defeat of Rochdale Hornets.
With ball in hand, Ashton was simply unplayable against his previous employers and he set up all three home tries in a dramatic 18-12 victory – the club’s first ever triumph against a rugby league heartland side.
“It was a no-brainer to sign for next season,” Ashton told cornwallrlfc.co.uk. “Cornwall is a bit like my second home now and we have a great set of lads. You can see that by having such a good environment, the club is really progressing.
“The long-term vision also helps with progression and you can see that things are moving forward with the results we had last season.
“I know that the goal for next year is to continue that year-on-year progression and with the squad that Mike (Abbott, head coach) and Beachy (John Beach, general manager) are building, there is no reason why we can’t kick on again. There is also plenty more to come from me too. I like playing off the back of players like Cam (Brown) who are eyes up and that helps my offload and strong running game.
“Overall, it is exciting to be a part of Cornwall moving forward.”
Mem chief Mike Abbott, added: “Tommy is an integral part of our group and I don’t think there are many better centres, in an attack or defence, at this level.
“He was a bit unlucky to get a shoulder knock in scoring against London and that meant he was in and out towards the end of the season. But he came back with a bang against Rochdale and showed what he was all about.
“We wouldn’t have won that game without Tommy and I think that demonstrates just what he can offer. As a club, we are really pleased he is back for 2024.”