SALTASH reached the Lockie Cup final in somewhat unfortunate circumstances as Plymouth Argaum conceded due to low player numbers, writes Nick Rich.
However, to give everybody a run out, the game was played as a friendly with the Ashes, who won the game 90-0, lending the visitors a handful of players.
Saltash opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a try for flanker Fin Jones on his 50th cap from a catch and drive line-out.
Scrum-half Jack Pritchard kicked five first half conversions.
Other tries in the first period came from wing Will Morton (2), skipper Jay Moriarty, flanker Phil Eatwell, full-back Ryan Cruickshanks and No 8 Ryan Rayner for a 45-0 half-time lead.
Into the second half, with the bench emptied, flanker Lewis Wells opened the scoring, converting his own try.
Saltash scored further tries through hooker Rob Walsh, Will Morton (2), locks James Sutton and Charlie Knight, Cruickshanks also crossed the whitewash and slotted four conversions.
To their credit, Argaum spent periods of time in the Ashes half with no reward and kept playing to the final whistle.
Next up for Saltash an away trip to Liskeard-Looe on Saturday (2.30pm) where the Counties Two Cornwall title could be secured.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard; Liall Honey, Rob Walsh, Ryan Simmons, Charlie Knight, Fred Cozens, Fin Jones, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Euan McLean, Devon Bennet-Murray, James Sutton, Ethan Stone, Lewis Wells, Scott Harvey.
Elsewhere this weekend, Bodmin will look to build on their vital victory over Liskeard-Looe when they visit high-flying Newquay.
Saltash Seconds welcome their St Ives counterparts to Moorlands Lane knowing a win could see them finish the day third if they win and Roseland lose at home to Illogan Park.
Counties Three Cornwall Shield leaders Lankelly-Fowey host Bude Seconds at The Farm.