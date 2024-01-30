CORNWALL RLFC have been paired with National Conference League (NCL) side York Acorn in the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup, writes Gareth Davies.
The match will take place in the Duchy over the weekend of February 10 and 11.
Acorn booked their place in Monday’s draw after a 22-12 win over Orrell St James in round two on Sunday.
This will be the second year in succession that Cornwall have faced NCL opposition in round three as last term Mike Abbott’s side locked horns with Rochdale Mayfield.
In a first for Cornish rugby of either code, the Choughs’ clash against the Lancastrians was broadcast live on free-to-air television.
A thrilling encounter ensued, with winger Harry Aaronson scoring one of the great Challenge Cup tries, but Cornwall were edged out 20-14.
“We know that it will be an extremely tough game against York Acorn,” Abbott told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
“I watched their game against Orrell and thought they stuck at it for the full 80 minutes and deserved to win.
“A bit like Mayfield last year, the pressure will be on us as the League One team and we know we will have to produce a nine out of ten performance to get through.
“I’m glad that we are at home and in any cup competition, all you can ask is for a home draw and we’ve got that.
“The people of Cornwall really got behind us in the Cup last year and we would love them to do that again.
“I know the draw has been made for round four as well but my only focus and the players’ only focus is on York Acorn.”
If Cornwall do prevail in round three, they will face either Stanningley (NCL Division One) or Wath Brow Hornets (NCL Premier).
A date, kick-off time and ticket details will be confirmed by the club in due course.