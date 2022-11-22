Rain washes out Millbrook’s match with Mousehole
By Nigel Walrond | Sports Editor |
[email protected]
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 10:43 am
Share
(Millbrook AFC )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Heavy rain over the last 24 hours has accounted for Millbrook’s Toolstation Western League Premier Division match with Mousehole this evening.
The Jenkins Park pitch was lashed by more heavy rain overnight after a spell of wet weather yesterday.
The match will be re-arranged for a later date.
Millbrook’s next game is their eagerly-awaited match at leaders Saltash United on Saturday.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |