Blustery showers failed to spoil the action at the Royal Cornwall Showground last Sunday where a total of 53 runners contested the six races, writes Granville Taylor.
From The Heart relished the very soft ground to give reigning champion jockey James King his sixth winner of the season in the Kivells-sponsored Mixed Open.
The winner dominated his useful opposition from halfway to comfortably hold last season’s Stratford hunter chase winner Say About It.
“He travelled and jumped really well,” enthused the rider as his mount returned to the unsaddling enclosure looking as fresh as a daisy, despite the atrocious conditions.
From The Heart had won four times over jumps from the Philip Hobbs yard before joining Laura Jones, who now trains the gelding near Minehead.
She said, “We will keep him point-to-pointing for the moment but might think of a hunter chase later on. He seems to love the quiet environment of our smaller yard."
From The Heart had won his first point-to-point in owner Sarah House’s colours at Great Trethew earlier in the season, and another winner on that day, Millbank Flyer, went on to take an incident-packed Higher Tregawne Cottages Restricted.
Joint favourite Firefly Lane blundered and unseated her rider at the first fence. Koenigsstern led at the seventh but blotted his copybook when hitting a marker and ejecting Will Biddick when racing down the hill on the far side.
The drama continued as new leader Glancing Glory was carried out by a loose horse at the next fence.
At the business end it was Millbank Flyer, looking more of a chugger than a flyer, who slogged it out up the hill to deny nearest pursuers Roc The Motion and Wise Garden.
The winner was providing a second career winner for 23-year-old Edward Rees, who works for the Harry Fry yard.
“Millbank loves the ups and downs,” said the rider adding, “ I love hunting and my ambition is to be a hunt servant. I was born at Cowbridge in Wales where my parents farm and they are here today to see the race.”
Field Exhibition made all the running under regular rider Ella Herbert to win the Novice Riders Conditions race sponsored by Rafferty’s Café and Wine Bar.
This grand Ed Walker-trained veteran (now 13) was following up her recent course win and stayed on gamely to hold the sustained challenge of Broadclyst.
“She was a bit more settled today but wasn’t really happy on the soft ground. She is really cool,” the rider gleefully added.
Six-year-old mare Kimarelli collared Risky Whiskey and the favourite Frozen Account in the closing stages of the young horses Maiden, sponsored by Heltor.
There was sadness, however, in the winner’s enclosure as it was revealed that a popular member of the winning syndicate, Joanna Trevarthen, had passed away that morning.
Trainer John Heard said that Kimarelli’s win was “totally unexpected".
“She cut her leg at the Wadebridge meeting last month and it blew up needing a poultice for 10 days. She has only just come right. She is a half sister to our Singapore Saga (runner-up in a Taunton hunter chase the following day) and I bought both mares privately from their breeder Martin Hill.”
Successful jockey Darren Andrews confided that his mount "missed the first two jumps and I was happy to take my time".
This certainly worked as the mare stayed on strongly from well off the pace.
The JB Estates Maiden for seven-year-olds and over resulted in a bunched three-way finish in the pouring rain.
It was 5-1 chance Stadmallen who got his head in front where it mattered by repelling the late challenge of Lavorante and pacemaking Right Hand of God.
Winning rider Heidi Stevens, who works for Victor Dartnall, reported: “I thought he wanted good ground and I expected to pull up. He is not very quick but stays forever.”
Will Biddick rode his ninth winner of the season when Poli Roi won the Moore’s St Wenn Hunt Race. The Tom Malone owned and trained gelding was conceding 14lbs to runner-up Ask The Lady (Darren Edwards).
“He is a barrely little horse, bought at Doncaster last May. He needed the race last time when runner-up to Singapore Saga here," said Malone.
It was back in 2003 when Biddick had his first ever ride in this particular race.
Will’s mother, Elaine, recalled that having just turned 16, he finished second on that day on a horse called Just Bert, telling her "there is more to this riding than you think mother, it’s not easy".
Who would have thought that the Truro-born rider would eventually go on to partner over 500 point-to-point winners over the next 20 years, and still counting.