Looe and District Pool League Division One round-up - week nine
CUTOUTS made the most of a new venue becoming available by thrashing Marquee Duloe 5-0.
Having played at Pelynt for many years, they are back at the Globe Looe and didn’t they take advantage as they moved up a few places and join Sports B on 32 points and hot on the heels of leaders Sports A.
They dropped just two frames in the process as Keith Armitage, Aaron Simmons, Darrell Hidson, Gerry Markwell andJimmy Stephens ran the card against Neil Hilton, Jimmy Miles, Rob Bilsborough, Jason Spring, Ben Dean with only Neil and Rob troubling the card.
Looe Social maybe winless at the foot of the table but they nearly pulled off the shock of the season when they visited title chasing Sports B, only losing 3-2.
Mark Scoble put the Looe boys ahead, beating Ian Penhaligan to nil, but Rob Cowling, Rob Banfield and Jeremy Rendle got the Sports team over the line, taking out Jim Rickard, Colin Bell and Ian Bassett.
In the last, Lewis Penhaligan nabbed another point for the visitors as he beat out of sorts Darren Hooper, showing why his team mates call him donkey!
League leaders Sports A kept their unbeaten record as they welcomed Moonshiners.
The visitors won the first as Steve Eastley took out old team mate Jon Godfrey to nil.
Trevor Budge standing in for unbeaten Brian Phillips filled the shoes no problem as he turned over Chris Langmaid to level the tie.
Ollie Rounsevell put the Shiners on the hill beating Luke Penhaligan over the distance in a tight affair that was a little tense to boot, but Will Doidge and Rob Ivey were having none of it as they took out Mark Stevens and Roger Hawken for victory, Will registering an eight baller along the way.